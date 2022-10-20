THE public are urged to have their say over plans for 800 homes on the edge of a small York town.

Developers the Vistry Group- formerly Bovis Homes- plus David Wilson Homes and Barratt Homes are staging a public exhibition about their ambitions for the north of Haxby, which could increase the size of the settlement by a fifth.

The move follows the developer recently approaching City of York Council over the details it needs to submit as part of a future planning application for the site east of Moor Lane and West of Usher Lane.

The trio have begun leafletting residents in the area about the exhibition next Thursday October 27 at Haxby and Wigginton Methodist Church from 3pm to 7pm.

Their plans include around 800 new homes in a mix of 1,2,3 and 4-bed properties, with main vehicle access from Usher Lane and Moor Lane.

Their leaflets note the site is already identified for housing in the emerging City of York Local Plan, which has been subject to independent inspection by a Government appointed Planning Inspector.

There would be affordable homes, including shared ownership and affordable rent, which the developers say are in line with local requirements and meet an identified need for new affordable homes. City of York Council says it needs 573 such homes every year.

The developers also promise ‘options for a new sports and recreation area, landscaping and a new accessible green space,’ plus ‘new walking and recreational routes through and within the site.’

With local councillors complaining of sewerage problems in Haxby, which causes some flooding, the developers also promise ‘sustianble drainage.’

And in response to further concerns over the impact the homes will bring to already over stretched GP and other services in the area, the developers also promise “a significant financial contribution for community priorities to meet an identified need (education, health services, etc.”

A consultation website added: This site can offer significant community benefits including new and affordable homes for local people, on-site sports facilities, and significant financial contribution for local priorities.”

Haxby and Wiggington ward councillor Andrew Hollyer, who chairs one of the city council’s planning committee told the Press: “We met with representatives of the developers last week and raised concerns over several specific elements of the proposed plans, including the lack of allocated space for a cemetery expansion, and the reduction in the allocated green space to the south of the site - as well of course of the more general concerns over the impacts on our already stretched public services and infrastructure.”

The Liberal Democrat councillor added: “Thank you to the residents that have been in touch about the proposals, which we’ll make known to the developers through this consultation.”

Details about the scheme can be found at: https://haxbynewhomes-consultation.co.uk/