A POPULAR heritage railway in North Yorkshire is looking for volunteers.

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway has issued an appeal for people to help with its ongoing lineside conservation projects, which cover the 18 miles of line from Pickering to Grosmont and a mosaic of habitats for the myriad of flora and fauna, including the rare Duke of Burgundy butterfly, otters, slow worms, adders, and common lizards.

Kerry Fieldhouse lineside conservation officer at North Yorkshire Moors Railway (Image: North Yorkshire Moors Railway)

Kerry Fieldhouse, lineside conservation officer at North Yorkshire Moors Railway, said: “As winter approaches and the nights draw in, it’s very easy for us to hunker down - but for me, there’s nothing better than escaping the day-to-day by getting outdoors and enjoying all that nature has to offer - not least the mental and physical benefits of getting active in the fresh air.

“One great way to do that is volunteering at the NYMR - we are a registered charity and are always looking for new members to join the lineside conservation team, who love swapping the humdrum of everyday for some fresh air and beautiful vistas.

“Conservation volunteering is physical work, clearing areas, digging, lopping and using bow saws - but it’s hugely rewarding and there are visible results. It is genuinely suitable for lots of different people and we encourage you to take it at your own pace. For example, one of our volunteers, Jeff, has arthritis, so he simply takes his own chair to sit on when he needs a breather.”

The NYMR lineside conservation work is all thanks to funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) through the Yorkshire’s Magnificent Journey Project (YMJ), which was specifically designed with longevity in mind and to ensure the sustainability of the railway.

If you are interested in conservation volunteering, you need to be aged 18 or over; the volunteer days are usually Thursdays, with some occasional weekend projects.

Click here to volunteer.