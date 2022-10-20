Network Rail wants to demolish a former car repair workshop in York.

The building contained Camerons GT Auto, which planning documents says operated on the site at The Crescent from 1991 until last year.

The application to City of York Council said: “The building has been vacant for some time. The structure is in a state of disrepair and is no longer required. Removal of the asset is required.”

Network Rail says the building’s state of disrepair means it is not suitable for further rental.

It wants to remove materials from the site, leave it as hardstanding and in a tidy condition.

The site is located within the York Historic Core Conservation Area and within the York Central development area.

A Statement of Heritage Significance said the building, erected in stages 1from 1864 to 1945-62, holds “holds little architectural or historic merit and is considered to offer a neutral contribution to the York Historic Core Conservation Area.”

An appraisal of York’s Conservation assets also said the simplistic design of the much-altered building also meant it was not noted to be of merit and structural interest.

Therefore, demolition met a range of council policies and was recommended, the application added.