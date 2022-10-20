EAST Riding of Yorkshire has been named as the county with the highest number of angry drivers, according to a study.

Consumer research company Hey Discount conducted a nationwide survey to reveal the UK locations that have the most road rage.

They found that East Riding of Yorkshire ranked as the county with the highest number of drivers with road rage, with 100 per cent of the surveyed drivers in the county admitting to it.

The majority of counties had at least a 60 percentage of rage-filled drivers, but East Riding of Yorkshire was the only one to reach 100 per cent.

Counties with the highest % of road rage drivers Picture: Digitaloft (Image: Digitaloft)

Out of all the 1,000 UK drivers who took part in this survey, an overall 70 per cent admitted to road rage, with the most common reaction to be swearing at 53.4 per cent.

At almost a tie, the most common reasons for it was other motorists either using their phones or not indicating, at 57.3 per cent and 57.2 per cent respectively.

Sports cars were the type of vehicle that caused the most road rage in others at 29.7 per cent.

The survey results showed that three-quarters of under 34s experienced the most road rage, while over 54s experienced the least at less than half.

There was little difference between the number of men and women, with men just slightly more likely to lose their temper at 71 per cent, just three per cent more than women.

Durham and West Sussex had the lowest amount of road rage at 41.7 per cent each.