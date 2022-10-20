A PEDESTRIAN has died following a crash with a lorry on a major road in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police were contacted at around 6.05am on Wednesday (October 19) by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to report a collision between a pedestrian and a white Scania heavy goods lorry on the A162, near to Ingthorne Lane and Quarry Lane at South Milford.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Very sadly the pedestrian, a local man in his 60s, died at the scene due to the injuries he sustained."

Officers are appealing to anyone who was travelling along the road at the time of the incident, who may have witnessed or recorded dash-cam footage of the incident itself or the pedestrian or lorry prior to the collision, to contact Nicola.peters@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Nicola Peters – quoting police reference number: 12220185969.

As reported by The Press yesterday, the road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services worked at the scene.