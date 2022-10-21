TWO empty shops in York look set to open again - creating an upmarket jewellery quarter for the city centre.

Beaverbrooks jewellers and Tag Heuer watches look set to move into recently-vacated premises in Davygate.

The arrival of the two big-named brands will turn this corner of York into a centre for jewellery shopping.

Luxury watch retailer Breitling is also moving into the area - taking over the former Halifax Bank on Davygate - next door to the new Mappin & Webb jewellery store which is expected to open soon in the former Debenhams department store.

Artist impression of the new Mappin & Webb store planned for the former Debenhams building in Davygate (Image: Supplied)

Beaverbrooks and Tag Heuer will be moving into the former Accessorize and Space NK boutiques, which closed last month.

In the Planning, Heritage and Impact Assessment sent to planners, the applicant says the Accessorize and Space NK shops will be converted into one large store, with a new frontage.

Security glazing would be installed to combat theft.

Beaverbrooks is a family-owned jewellery company. Founded more than 100 years ago, it now operates 69 stores across the UK, and currently has a store in York's Spurriergate.

Swiss watch maker TAG Heuer describes itself as “the ultimate reference in luxury chronograph watches”.