PLANS to open a new recruitment agency in the heart of York are back on.

The council-owned 29, Castlegate, a Grade II listed building next to Fairfax House, has lain empty since 2017 and was due to have a grand reopening last month with the Lord Mayor in attendance, but they had to be postponed due to the national period of mourning following the detah of Queen Elizabeth II.

An official opening will now take place on Wednesday (October 26) at 11am, with the Lord Mayor, Lady Mayoress and Town Crier in attendance.

The building has seen many different uses since it was built around the 1840s. Home to both a solicitor and a baker, it was later used as a photographic gallery, and a young person’s centre.

A commission of 29, Castlegate in York, by local artist Elliot Harrison (Facebook.com/EHarrisonPrints) (Image: Elliot Harrison (Facebook.com/EHarrisonPrints))

After being empty for a number of years, repair and restoration work by City of York Council was completed in June, and the building has now been let on a commercial lease to local recruiters WorkwithSchools, WorkwithYork and WorkwithYorkshire (brands of City of York Trading Ltd).

WorkwithYork, WorkwithSchools and WorkwithYorkshire recruit temporary staff for the public sector, supply teachers and support staff for schools and nurseries, and permanent and temporary staff for Yorkshire organisations large and small. Profits from these City of York Trading Ltd businesses are used to pay dividends to City of York Council.

Karen Bull, MD, said: “From our new city centre office, we’ll continue to build relationships with communities in and around York. In these challenging times, job-seekers and businesses looking for staff need a high-quality service from experienced recruiters they can rely on. WorkwithYorkshire, WorkwithSchools and WorkwithYork are approachable and consultative, working ethically and sustainably to support clients and candidates alike.”

WorkwithSchools provide supply teachers and support staff to over 85 local schools, colleges and nurseries. As a Crown Commercial Services government supplier, and holders of prestigious REC Audited status, they have been recognised as a recruiter with the best standards of recruitment practice and compliance.

WorkwithYorkshire have recently welcomed new recruitment consultant Katy O’Neil to their team and work regionally with commercial and third sector clients large and small, to find temporary, interim and permanent staffing solutions.

WorkwithYork supply casual, temporary and interim staff locally to the public sector.

After the official opening, the WorkwithYorkshire, WorkwithSchools and WorkwithYork office at 29, Castlegate will be open daily from 9am to 5pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from 10am to 5pm on Wednesdays.