A parish council near York is opposing a planned housing scheme in its village, branding it “cramped” and “over developed.”

Queens Staith Leisure of Strensall seeks to build three two-bed homes and six 2-bed flats following the demolition of existing buildings on North Moor Road, Huntington.

The move follows a planning inspector refusing a similar plan for 8 homes in August on parking grounds.

The 0.12ha site presently contains empty offices, which were used by the Wilberforce Trust.

The planning documents say the replacement building would maintain ‘generous’ distances between adjacent dwellings, were respectful to neighbouring properties and of high-quality design, aiming to fit in with the local landscape and vernacular architecture.

The scheme would also not harm the local environment, but would enhance it, also offering adequate off-street parking.

It concluded: “The scheme is in keeping with the local Planning Policy and regulations, which apply to this site. It is suitable for residential development. The scheme has been shown to be sympathetic to its surroundings.”

However, Huntington Parish Council has told City of York Council the site is ‘cramped’ and would be ‘over-developed’ by the scheme which has a ‘lack of landscaping.’

The homes would suffer noise from a nearby car-repair garage, would harm the character of the area and not give ‘suitable’ living conditions for future occupants, the parish council added.