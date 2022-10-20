PRESSURE is mounting on Liz Truss to resign after a chaotic 24 hours where she witnessed a Cabinet minister resign and an open revolt in the Commons.
MPs are wondering how long the Prime Minister can go on following these events - however Liz Truss insists she will lead the Conservatives into the next election.
Do you think it is time for her to go?
Please vote in our online poll here:
The poll closes at 4.30pm today when we shall reveal the results.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel