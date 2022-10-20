AN iconic York café seeks to survive by turning the bulk of its space into hotel rooms.

Jaydene Halliday of the Plush Café in Stonegate has applied to City of York Council to change the use of its first, second and third floors into five hotel bedrooms.

The family-run business opened its doors at the end of October 2019 - just a few months before the start of the COVID -19 pandemic.

The planning documents say the hospitality sector was one of the hardest hit by the prolonged lockdowns. While the end of restrictions this year delivered higher sales “the worsening cost of living crisis is now a threat to the growth.”

Issues such as Brexit and the war in the Ukraine have also contributed to a 40 per cent rise in supplier costs, plus more than nine-in-ten such businesses are struggling to recruit staff.

Furthermore, York is one of the most popular UK tourist attractions, with the domestic tourism market set to grow.

The application said: “Plush Café is currently in a situation where overheads and staff wages are far outweighing the income brought in by both the café and retail aspects of the business. Our challenge now is to find new and novel ways to ensure the future of the business.”

Plush plans to close the Bohemian Room and its Garden Room, along with its staff room, kitchen and attic storage space into bedrooms. The front retail area would remain as it is and the current Neon Room would be redecorated to be the new Garden Room.

This would reduce the café space by two-thirds in terms of space but less than a third in terms of custom use. By reducing the menu, less kitchen space is also needed, allowing the café to operate on one floor instead of four.

“This will reduce the physical strain on staff, while maintaining the majority of income from the café and retail aspects of the business. Importantly, however, the hotel rooms will bring in additional income, and one that does not require additional staffing, which is the business’ biggest monthly expenditure.”

The surviving café space in one of the current three rooms will seat 25, with the front ground floor room still offering retail.

The application added: “Significant attention has been given to the design of the proposed scheme, the layout and the visual appearance of the building. The result is a strong and distinctive business that continues to respect the architecture, vernacular and diversities of York and the building itself, but is also reflective of the occupier’s operational requirements. It forms the basis of a commercially viable scheme, but one with due regard to its location. We feel the proposal will help to secure the long-term future of this Grade II Listed Building within the Primary Shopping Area.”