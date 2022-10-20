A new set of Harry Potter 50p coins will feature the portraits of Queen Elizabeth II and the recently proclaimed King Charles III.

The coins, which are being created by the Royal Mint, will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by JK Rowling in 1997.

The book, which was published by Bloomsbury Publishing, was the first in a series of stories detailing Harry Potter's life at the fictional wizarding school of Hogwarts.

The Royal Mint is expecting a high demand for the coins but has said the Harry Potter collection will be one of "a small number" that will have a change of portrait during the series.

When are the Harry Potter coins launching?





The first two coins in the series are to launch this year and will feature the portrait of Queen Elizabeth who passed away in September at her Scottish estate of Balmoral in Aberdeenshire.

The final two Harry Potter coins in the series will launch next year and feature the portrait of Charles III who was proclaimed King at his accession ceremony a month ago.

Who will feature on the first Harry Potter 50p coin?





While the current and former heads of state will feature on the coins, the first coin will primarily depict the character of Harry Potter.

Where can I get a Harry Potter 50p coin?





The Royal Mint/PA - Where can I get a Harry Potter 50p coin? (Image: The Royal Mint/PA)

The coins will be available from the Royal Mint website and can range anywhere from £11 for an uncirculated special edition 50p coin to £5,215 for a gold £200 denomination version.

What are the other coins in the Harry Potter collection?





Other coins in the collection will feature the iconic Hogwarts Express, Professor Albus Dumbledore, and an image of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The Royal Mint 'delighted to make a spellbinding coin collection'





Nicola Howell, chief commercial officer at the Royal Mint said: “As the official maker of UK coins, we are delighted to make a spellbinding coin collection to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone. The first coin in the collection, celebrating Harry Potter, will be available for collectors and fans to buy from today.”

Ffion Gwillim, the Royal Mint designer who modelled the artwork onto coins, said: “The Harry Potter illustrations are so iconic and recognisable.”