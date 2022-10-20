A MAN has been arrested after a break-in at a house in North Yorkshire where the owner was asleep in bed.

North Yorkshire Police say that in the early hours of yesterday morning (October 19), a man broke into a home in a village near Boroughbridge.

The occupant was in the house at the time and was fast asleep when the intruder tried to enter.

But the occupant woke up, startling the intruder who fled the scene.

A police spokesman said: "Within minutes we had units in the area and we spotted a parked van.

"We found a man in the hedgerow nearby and he was handcuffed and arrested.

"While we were at the scene, we received a further report that some garden tools had just been stolen from a nearby property.

"A man in his 40s from the Barnsley area has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

"He’s currently in our cells while our investigations continue."