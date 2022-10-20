FIREFIGHTERS battled a fire at a York hotel in the early hours.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out overnight to the Travelodge on the A64 after reports that a fire had broken out.

Firefighters at the fire at the A64 York Travelodge. Picture: Station Manager Bob Hoskins (Image: Fire Service)

Station manager Bob Hoskins said: "Crews from Tadcaster, York, Acomb and Easingwold attended a fire at a hotel near York on the A64.

"They ensured all persons were evacuated from the hotel whilst they dealt with the fire.

"Crews have now left the incident and a fire investigation officer is on scene."