FIREFIGHTERS battled a fire at a York hotel in the early hours.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out overnight to the Travelodge on the A64 after reports that a fire had broken out.
Station manager Bob Hoskins said: "Crews from Tadcaster, York, Acomb and Easingwold attended a fire at a hotel near York on the A64.
"They ensured all persons were evacuated from the hotel whilst they dealt with the fire.
"Crews have now left the incident and a fire investigation officer is on scene."
