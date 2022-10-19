OBJECTIONS have been lodged to planned improvements at a former restaurant in the heart of York that was run by the same family for 25 years - and even comes with its own ghost.

Decio Franca and Arjan Boci of Hallfield Lane, Wetherby, have submitted plans to make internal alterations including refurbishing the toilet areas, installation of an extraction system, and building a new fire exit with new fire doors with auto-opening devices at the old La Piazza at 45 Goodramgate.

As The Press reported at the time, back in 2020, the leasehold of the Grade I listed building went on the market then at an asking price of £150,000.

Inside the dining room at the former La Piazza Italian (Image: UGC)

And at that time the business had been owned and operated for 25 years by Emilio Comito and his family who were selling in order to enjoy their retirement.

Now the local Guildhall planning panel were consulted over the latest planned alterations to the building and said: "We have some concerns over the possibility of increased noise for neighbouring residents from the relocated ventilation and extraction system."

READ MORE: Decision looming on closure of this North Yorkshire primary school

A further recent planning application to City of York Council also seeks to instal new internal fittings are also proposed including new toilets, kitchen equipment and bar area.

Both applications are awaiting a decision.

The late-medieval half-timbered building dates back to the late 15th or early 16th century.

There are changes afoot at the former La Piazza Restaurant in Goodramgate, York (Image: UGC)

It is owned by York Conservation Trust due to its age and history, which includes an intriguing tale of Yorkshire’s saddest ghost, Marmaduke Buckle, who lived in the property between 1697 and 1715.

Marmaduke was disabled, and after being accused of witchcraft, carved his name into the wall and the beam, and then hung himself from it. The carvings are still visible to this day and provide a unique selling point.

Inside the restaurant great oak timbers reach up to a dizzy height in the main dining room.

There is also another seating area upstairs, reached by a twisty timber staircase. Like the dining hall, it is full of old timber beams, and there is a deep-set window with what was possibly once a window seat looking out over Goodramgate.