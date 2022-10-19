YORK'S hopes of becoming the home of Great British Railways have been left in a limbo after plans to create the new public body were delayed.

Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan's announcement yesterday that the Government had axed the introduction of a Transport Bill during the current parliamentary session - because legislation to deal with the energy crisis was being prioritised - was branded 'incredibly disappointing' by York leaders.

The Bill included the establishment of GBR to oversee the country's railways, and York fought off stiff competition from 41 other British cities to become one of six shortlisted contenders to host its HQ.

Experts believe the HQ would add £110 million to York's economy and create 1,600 new jobs.

York council leader Keith Aspden said it was 'incredibly disappointing' to learn that the plans had been shelved.

Dame Bernadette Kelly, permanent secretary at the Department for Transport (DfT), left, and Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan answering questions in front of the Transport Select Committee in the House of Commons. Pictures: PA (Image: PA)

The Lib Dem councillor said: “Ever since the announcement of the Great British Rail project, we have worked with residents, businesses and partners to make the case for York to be chosen as the home of the Government’s flagship rail body.

"This move could bring new jobs and investment to York and the North."

He said the council would continue to make the case for York, ask for clarity on the progress of the project and urge for it not to be cancelled.

The Labour group opposition leader Claire Douglas said the decision was 'hugely disappointing' for York.

She said:"Making York the home of Great British Railways was a perfect opportunity to signal a shift in focus towards attracting better paid job opportunities to York. All this decision provides is a long period of uncertainty."

Green Party executive member for transport Andy D'Agorne said it sounded as though there was 'still a commitment to make the changes even if more slowly and this is welcome.'

York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell said abandoning the establishment of the HQ would be 'devastating' to the rail industry across York and she would be pursuing the matter with the Secretary of State.

"York has invested significantly in this relocation projects as we knew that if it were to be located outside of the city, it would result in job losses, yet in York it would consolidate our already significant rail sector," she said.

Campaigners aiming to bring the Great British Railways HQ to York are pictured at York Railway Station in the summer (Image: The Press)

York Outer Tory MP Julian Sturdy said the news was 'incredibly disappointing' but stressed it was a 'pause in developments' and the Government still intended to reform the railway industry.

"I will be pressing Ministers to bring back the Transport Bill at the earliest opportunity and have already lobbied to ensure York remains on the final shortlist when a decision on where to base Great British Railways is made."