A milestone has been made on a new £16m Premier Inn hotel in York.

The timber frame is going up on the four-storey 188-bedroom development on the former Carpetright shop in Layerthorpe.

The scheme off Foss Islands Road promises some of the latest energy-saving and carbon reduction technologies, aiming to deliver a 44% carbon reduction on traditional construction methods.

They include air source heat pumps, heat recovery ventilation systems, LED lighting, photovoltaic panels and electric car charging points.

The development includes a sub-floor void as part of flood mitigation measures and features a hot rolled steel frame podium at the ground floor, with a timber frame solution to the upper floors.

Contracts Manager at Nottingham-based Clegg Construction, Lyndon Bowler, said: “We are very pleased to have reached this milestone on our Premier Inn development in York.

“The Clegg Construction team is now looking forward to the next stage of the project, delivering this sympathetically designed new hotel with minimal disruption to local businesses and residents.”

The project, due to be completed towards the end of 2023, will mark the fourth Premier Inn scheme delivered by Clegg.