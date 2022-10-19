A local primary school is hosting an opening evening event next month.

Bishop Wilton CE School in East Yorkshire will open its doors to parents and children including a taster morning.

The event, which takes place on November 14, will start at 3.30pm to 6pm or their taster morning will begin at 9am until 11am.

The school said: “Please drop in. Parents and children will have the opportunity to explore the classrooms, meet the teachers, experience our exciting outdoor areas and ask any questions.”

The school has advised that parents should contact them if they are unable to attend on this date.

To make an alternative appointment, parents can email the school at bishop.wilton@eastriding.gov.uk.

They can also call the school on 01759 368313.