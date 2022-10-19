WORRIED residents are concerned about noise, fumes, parking and evening opening hours from a neighbourhood hair salon that wants to become a cafe/restaurant.

Planners are considering an application to turn the Eden Spa beauty salon in Fulford Road into a two-storey eatery with outdoor seating.

Owners have applied to the council to change the use of the salon which sits on the corner of Fulford Road and Alma Terrace, opposite the Fulford Arms pub and next to two other retail businesses.

Under the proposals (ref: 22/02081/FUL) the three-storey, end-of-terrace property, that sits within the Fulford Road Conservation Area would be turned into a cafe with more than 60 covers - 28 outside and 40 indoors.

According to drawings in the Design and Access Statement before planners, there would be seating for 20 on both the ground and first floors.

The statement said the change of use would "ensure its longer-term use" as a building to serve the local community.

However some locals have concerns about the proposal and have lodged them with the council.

Neighbour Louise Kenny said: "I have concerns about parking and opening times. People from the salon are already parking illegally and Alma Terrace is now a resident zone. This will be a massive change to opening times too as presumably it will want an alcohol licence and open at nights. That is a very small restaurant for 60 covers, that's a lot more traffic /people. I would like to see a highways consultation and opening hours /times."

Chris Tuke of the Fulford Arms wrote: "Just curious of the opening hours of the proposed cafe/restaurant. Are there plans to open as a late night establishment or just day-time trade?"

Near neighbour Katherine Crocker posted that she had the same concerns as when the idea was first mooted several years ago. She wrote: "First: There is no indication that refrigeration units will be installed in the yard - this was a serious concern last time about the noise of such equipment. I would want assurance that this new development would not include noisy units or fumes next to my upstairs window only two metres from the business yard.

"In recent years, a food business in Broadway, Fulford had serious problems with noise from refrigeration units next to residents' properties.

"Second. The hours of opening: Last time a food establishment was applied for at this address - late night noise was a worry. I also feel that the cafe at 198 Fulford Road which has recently changed ownership (opens early morning and closes at 3pm) could be a conflict and result in both outlets struggling."

You can view the application (ref: 22/02081/FUL) online here: https://planningaccess.york.gov.uk