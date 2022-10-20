City business leaders have shared their vision of what York Central should be - believing its impact will protect the city from the worst of any economic downturn.

Members of a panel at a Make it York stakeholder event on Wednesday confirmed that the scheme will go ahead, with £155 million of government funding committed already.

Greg Dyke, chair of Make it York, said its impact means the city will fare better than others.

"[The future] is not as bad as it could be," he said. "York Central is done. Big money coming into York is done."

City of York Council leader Keith Aspden confirmed: "We are in a fortunate position."

He said regeneration schemes like the Community Stadium, the Guildhall and Coney Street are either complete or are "shovel-ready".

The Make it York meeting panel (Image: Newsquest)

York Central promises up to 2,500 homes, a fifth of them 'affordable', though Cllr Aspden said he will aim for more.

Judith McNicol, director of the National Railway Museum, called York Central "a phenomenal investment for York".

She added: "£155 million of government money building the infrastructure is already underway.

"There will be an amazing commercial centre, 6,500 new jobs in the city, new civic spaces, houses and offices."

With it taking until 2035 to complete the housing plans, this also gave the city's building trades many opportunities.

The NRM will also invest £60 million to boost its offering as part of York Central. The plans form part of its own Vision 2025, with some works starting there after Christmas.

Judith added it would be easier to close the museum while this work was done but with it was so popular for visitors, the museum would remain open to help the York economy.

An artist's impression of York Central (Image: supplied)

She said York Central needed innovative firms, not just civil service relocations.

"The rail industry is at the forefront of innovation. Lots of innovative companies are looking to York Central, being next to GBR, hubs of innovative businesses."

She called on people to look at King's Cross in London, where families enjoy the civic spaces.

"People feel it's the right thing for them. That's what York Central is aiming to be."

Joan Concannon, director of external relations at the University of York, wanted York Central to be a "catalyst for a more intense knowledge economy".

James Farrar, chief operating officer at York, North Yorkshire & East Riding Enterprise Partnership, also sought "innovation, not just offices, a digital York".

Greg Dyke agreed the development should be about "innovation, not the civil service" and also wanting more social housing - and he said they must not be kept separate.

"It's got to be about community," he said. "It's got to be exciting, not office blocks that are empty after 5pm. You don't just want civil service jobs."

He added: "The money is there now. They can't take it away."