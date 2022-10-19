VOLVO shocked the automotive world last year when it announced that all its cars would be electric-only by 2030.

Hakan Samuelsson, the Volvo chief executive, told astonished journalists that the Swedish company did not want to be stuck targeting a shrinking market for fossil fueled cars. And despite the modest sales of battery-only cars in 2021 (still only 2.5 per cent of the worldwide market) he expected Volvo’s sales to continue to grow.

Volvo was an early cheerleader for electric propulsion. Its Polestar brand went all-electric five years ago and - along with Tesla - is one of the most successful green automotive start-ups of the past decade.

And Volvo’s clean machines have enabled it to sell green emissions ‘credits’ to erstwhile owner Ford, for a guilt-free boost to the corporate bottom line.

The C40 is typical of what we can expect from Volvo from now on.

A smart-looking coupe-crossover (think XC40 with some of the more angular lines smoothed out) with impressive performance, decent battery range and a Scandi-cool interior that sets it apart from the largely Teutonic opposition.

Agency (Image: Agency)

In twin motor configuration, the C40 can call upon 402 bhp (available instantly) for supercar-baiting acceleration that will have unprepared passengers clutching their stomachs as the car blasts toward the horizon. There’s no warning, no build up of power, no rising revs - just instant warp speed.

It’s grin-inducing and addictive, so long as you don’t mind the inevitable hit on the battery’s power reserves.

The twin motor version has a larger 75 kWh lithium ion battery (the cheaper - and slower - single motor version makes do with a 63 kWh pack). Volvo claims this is good enough for a range-to-empty of 274 miles but my real world testing suggests the genuine range is more like 200 miles (and a lot less if you use that searing acceleration). The power is permananetly split 50/50 between the front and back wheels which maximises traction and prevents lurid rear end slides.

Most of the time you won’t be driving like that anyway.

Piloting an electric car is an exercise in smoothness and care. Point and squirt tactics just eat up that range; it’s much better to exercise anticipation and treat the accelerator as though there’s an egg beneath it.

Drive it like this and the C40 is smooth, unruffled and very relaxing.

Agency (Image: Agency)

In another sign that the C40 is different, there’s no ignition key and no button to press to fire up the engine/motor. Just unlock the doors, get in, engage drive, press the accelerator and off you go. Essentially, your bum acts as the ignition key.

Cheeky.

Volvo has partnered with Google on the C40’s infotainment. There are some very smart features but, until recently, the lack of Apple CarPlay was a pretty big omission. The good news is that Volvo has added this much-requested feature via an over-the-air update, But there’s still no wireless connectivity so iPhone users will have to remember their USB cable.

The system constantly updates the maps database and can even show you which of the nearest electric charging points are in use. Handy when you’re low on juice.

Inside the C40 majors on sustainability. There’s no leather, the carpets are ‘partially recycled’ (but look and feels a bit like cheap polypropelene floor covering) and the mood lighting uses semi-translucent panels.

Volvo calls this ‘affordable luxury’ but there’s the rub... in its most desirable twin motor guise the C40 will set you back almost sixty grand. That pushes the definition of ‘affordable’ to its limit.

If you can afford one (and there are some tempting PCP deals) then the C40 is a very agreeable car.

Even if you do start it with your bottom.

Star ratings: PERFORMANCE: Stunning and addictive. Just watch that range. ****1/2.

CABIN: Typical Volvo. Beautifully designed. ****1/2.

PRACTICALITY: Modest boot space and the frunk has enough room for the cables (just).**1/2.

VALUE: Volvo reckons electric cars will cost the same as petrols in a few years. Just not right now.**

The lowdown: Price: from £47,100.

Engine: twin electric motors.

Max power: 402 bhp.

Max torque: 660 Nm.

Top speed: 111 MPH (limited).

0-62MPH: 4.7 seconds.

Range on test: 210 miles.

SUMMING UP: A very, very impressive car. Modern electric vehicles are rewriting the rule book.