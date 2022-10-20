THE number of shoplifting offences recorded by police in York has risen amid the cost of living crisis, according to figures.

From January 3 to August 21, 2022, there were 721 offences recorded in York, while in the same period last year, there were 560, says North Yorkshire Police - a rise of 161 offences.

However, the number of arrests of suspected shoplifters has fallen, with 413 arrests in 2021 compared to 370 in 2022.

The 'cost of living crisis' is referring to the drop in disposable incomes that the UK has been experiencing since late 2021, according to the Institute for Government.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The figures for offences such as shoplifting tend to fluctuate year on year and this can be due to a number of social and economic factors.

"It’s also worth noting that these figures outline the number of offences and not arrests.

"While we understand the financial impact that theft has on businesses, levels of shoplifting in North Yorkshire are significantly lower than in many other counties.

"Our Neighbourhood Policing Teams work with businesses to provide crime prevention advice and our designing out crime officers also liaise with architects, designers, developers and local authorities to provide specialist advice on the design of new developments and refurbishments to reduce the potential for them to suffer from crime and disorder.

"The North Yorkshire Police website also has a range of crime prevention advice for retailers ranging from meeting and greeting customers, the layout of the shop floor to how to spot a potential shoplifter.

"To report an incident of shoplifting, please call the police on 101, if a crime is in progress or you are being threatened, always call 999."

North Yorkshire Police has released advice on how to spot a shoplifter here on its website.