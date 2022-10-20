THE number of shoplifting offences recorded by police in York has risen amid the cost of living crisis.

The number of shoplifting offences in York recorded by North Yorkshire Police from January 3rd to August 21, 2022, was 721, while in the same time frame last year, there were 560.

These figures show that the number of shoplifting offences in the city has risen by 161 over the last year so far.

However, the number of arrests made on suspected shoplifters has decreased, as 413 arrests were made in this duration in 2021, while 370 were made in 2022

This shows that either the number of individuals suspected of the crime has decreased and the crime has been committed more frequently by the same offenders, or more individuals are escaping getting arrested.

The current 'Cost of living crisis' is referring to the drop in disposable incomes that the UK has been experiencing since late 2021, according to the Institute for Government.

According to the police force's figures, the number of shoplifting figures in York so far has increased amid the crisis.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The figures for offences such as shoplifting tend to fluctuate year on year and this can be due to a number of social and economic factors.

"It’s also worth noting that these figures outline the number of offences and not arrests.

"While we understand the financial impact that theft has on businesses, levels of shoplifting in North Yorkshire are significantly lower than in many other counties.

"Our Neighbourhood Policing Teams work with businesses to provide crime prevention advice and our designing out crime officers also liaise with architects, designers, developers and local authorities to provide specialist advice on the design of new developments and refurbishments to reduce the potential for them to suffer from crime and disorder.

"The North Yorkshire Police website also has a range of crime prevention advice for retailers ranging from meeting and greeting customers, the layout of the shop floor to how to spot a potential shoplifter.

"To report an incident of shoplifting, please call the police on 101, if a crime is in progress or you are being threatened, always call 999."

North Yorkshire Police has released advice on how to spot a shoplifter here on their website.