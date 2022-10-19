YORK IN FREE EVENTS PUSH

A GREATER focus on city events, such as a much bigger ice trail, with the message that they are free, should help York tourism businesses beat the cost-of-living crisis.

Business leaders remain optimistic, saying current political turmoil will pass, and firms will survive current tough times.

This was the message of a ‘stakeholder’ meeting of Make it York, attended by more than 100 businesspeople on Wednesday.

Managing Director Sarah Loftus, who joined the business and tourism organisation a year ago, told those present: “It will be tough, but we have a plan.”

Sarah said the body has faced difficulties but it has improved and she reeled off a list of ‘key achievements’ before detailing its plans.

Make it York’s ‘social media interactions’ since April were up 13.6 per cent to 10.1 million, with ‘website engagement’ up 50 per cent.

She said this was the highest engagement rate compared to other destination management organisations (DMO), better than equivalent organisations serving London, Edinburgh and Scotland.

Some 750,000 publications have been distributed across the country, with a further 7,000 locals receiving regular newsletters on York events.

“For every £1 our members invest, we get £10 back. We are good, we are the best DMO in the country.”

Make it York has received his ‘highest number’ of new members joining the group in 2022. It had kept its visitor information centre open, and opened a second at York station, while others have closed theirs.

The group continues to ‘tell the world about York’, with Make it York having 556,000 followers in China on the Weibo website.

However, the number of international visitors were well down on pre-pandemic levels.

Overall footfall in York was down from 8m to 6.8m from 2019 to 2022, during January to April. But their daily spend was up.

Sarah continued: “I know businesses are feeling great pain. I know we need to do more.”

Make it York, she said, was improving its internal processes, setting environmental targets for suppliers and signing up to a good business charter.

It aimed to push a message on ‘sustainability’ reflecting market demands. It also sought to improve its research and marketing, aiming to change the perception that York was an expensive city.

Research told the cost-of-living crisis was the biggest barrier to UK tourism as people. People sought fewer day trips, free events, and aim to spend less on eating out, as they ‘seek a bargain,’ Sarah continued.

Make it York aimed to stress free events, with it becoming a ‘city of festivals and events,’ with five festivals planned in six months.

The Christmas Market will celebrate 30 years and Love York campaigns will feature on the London Underground. The Ice Festival will be much bigger and a new sculpture trail will have 25-30 statues across the city.

Despite challenges, she added: “2023 is going to be good for York.”

YORK HAS AN EXCITING FUTURE

People should put current political and economic turmoil behind them, as York has an exciting future, says Make it York Chairman Greg Dyke.

The media supremo gave an upbeat message, despite saying the ‘world changes daily’ so he had to write his speech at the last minute.

He said he has “a lot of time for Jeremy Hunt”, as he has worked with him, describing the Chancellor as “non-ideological, one of the good guys.”

However, referring to his own hotel business, he questioned a major investment project and said businesses will have to be “conserving cash again.”

“I Don’t know where the (economic) growth is going to come from,” he said.

“Hospitality and leisure sectors face unprecedented times, energy costs going through the roof, recession around the corner and another period of austerity.”

Whilst times have been ‘pretty grim’ most businesses have survived, he continued.

“Not let’s get too gloomy, if you have survived this far, well done for doing that. But if you look at the figures, it seems York is doing better than other cities. Visitors will come back. The planning approval for the Roman Quarter is good and will do the same for York as what Jorvik did 30-40 years ago.”

He hoped for a ‘government hub’ in the city, and said despite current crises, longer term, “York has an exciting future.”

“Really radical stuff” on its way

“Really radical stuff” is happening in York, as a leading heritage group is planning a major series of events.

Andrew Morrison, chair of the York Civic Trust, says the city plans new events, such as a new form of sculpture trials, plus other events to promote the city’s lesser-known figures.

The comments came as the trust on Wednesday received £250,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to deliver the York Trailblazers Project.

Working with Make it York and partners across the city, Trailblazers promises an exciting and inclusive city-wide programme of events and activities across 2023-25, celebrating York’s heritage and shaped around significant activities.

The group, he said, has a year of research to look at “who is lying in our doorsteps” to create a “new form of sculpture trials.”

People knew about figures such as Joseph Rowntree, but York also saw the launch of the fist ironclad ship.

He said: “This is about partnering with community groups. There will be a sculpture trail across the city. We will fund this as part of our grant.

“We will take it away from the city, create pride about who has gone before. There’s really radical stuff happening in York,” he added.