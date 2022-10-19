Stars of world rugby are heading to York for this year’s World Cup tournament.

The University of York and York Sport will play host to the Women’s French and Australian teams taking part in the Rugby League World Cup 2022.

The teams will train at the University’s grass pitches, athletic stadium, York Sport Village 3G pitches, swimming pool, and conditioning gym facilities at York Sport Centre from October 26.

The University of York’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charlie Jeffery, said: “We are excited to welcome the Rugby League World Cup teams to the University of York in collaboration with the City of York and partners across the region.

“A major sporting event like this has such a positive impact on our community, inspiring some to take part in sport for fun, others to push their limits, and others still to cheer and support from the sidelines."

The city will also be the team base for the men’s New Zealand team and the women’s teams from Australia, New Zealand, France, and the Cook Islands.

The University was chosen to host the teams after the City of York was selected as one of the Rugby League World Cup game and training hosts.

Keith Morris, Head of Sport at the University of York and Chair of Active York, said: “Having seen the impact of our RLWC21 schools day of inspiration back in June and other events across the city I believe that the presence of teams training and competing in the RLWC21 in York, will further inspire and impact our community, particularly on women and girls’ sport.”

There are more than 60 active sports clubs at the University of York and a York Sport Union Committee which aims to ensure every student at the University has the opportunity to get involved in sport.

York Sport Union President Franki Riley, said: “We are so excited to welcome the French and Australian women's teams to our University for the Rugby League World Cup.

“We know this will have a large positive impact on our student athletes who will no doubt be inspired by the teams training on campus.

“It is great for us to also be playing a part in elevating the profile of women's sport and believe that the women’s rugby teams are great role models to our students. We're excited for the opportunity to showcase the University of York as a sports university by hosting world cup teams on our very own campus."

LNER Community Stadium will host a women’s group game and both women's semi-finals of the tournament.

The sixteenth staging of the competition will be held in England from October 15 to November 19.