GUESTS at York's five-star hotel are being invited to go sightseeing in York in a novel way - on branded bikes that will also help schoolgirls in the developing world.

The Grand, at Station Rise, has formed a new collaboration with Swedish bicycle brand Vélosophy.

The bikes will not only help residents at The Grand get around York on two wheels, but also help girls access education in the developing world.

That is because with each purchase of a Vélosophy bicycle, another bike is donated to a schoolgirl in a developing country - helping them not only get to school but improve their academic results too.

The bikes, made from recycled aluminium and complete with metal baskets with The Grand’s branding, will be available to rent on a complimentary basis from the hotel.

Simon Mahon, general manager of The Grand, York, said: “This is a unique and exciting collaboration with Vélosophy. It's a brand that is doing brilliant things, has values which are aligned with ours and we are thrilled to be supporting it. Not only does this allow us to enhance our guests’ stay but also offers an innovative and charitable way to explore the city of York.”

Launched in the spring of 2016, Vélosophy operates with a ‘One for One’ promise as each bike bought from the company, another is given to a schoolgirl in a developing country.