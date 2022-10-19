BIKE thieves have struck in a popular York suburb.

North Yorkshire Police say they are asking residents in Heslington Lane in Fulford in York to get in touch if they have CCTV or doorbell video after a bike was stolen from a garage in the early hours yesterday morning (October 18).

A police spokesman said: "The dark blue, Trek mountain bike was stolen at around 5.15am and we would like to hear from anyone who either saw any suspicious activity in the street or has footage of the cycle being ridden or wheeled away.

"If you can help, please email Harry.Mellett@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Harry Mallett.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220185303."