A FILM crew were spotted shooting a "major drama" for most of the day in York yesterday (October 18).
They were seen filming on both the river Ouse and the riverside. While on the river, they were using City Cruises York boats to film.
No details of production have been released yet, but it has been reported that the filming was for a "major drama" that will be shown on Netflix.
During the filming, scenes were played out on the cruise boat near to St Peter’s School.
Sections of the back of the boat were covered with black backing cloth.
