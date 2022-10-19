THIS stunning sunset shot of York shows the newest edition to the city skyline.

The 33-metre high Ferris wheel opened in St Sampson's Square earlier this month and will remain there until October 30.

Residents and visitors can take a ride on the wheel everyday from 11am until 8pm.

The photo was taken with a drone last night (October 18) by talented Camera Club member Kieran Delaney, and also shows the Minster in all its glory.

Kieran said: "I've seen so many great photos people have been taken of our newest attraction, the York Wheel this month, so I wanted to elevate the level and get this incredible shot, as the day was ending and the night begins in the city."

Keen photographer Kieran Delaney is 23 and lives in Heworth. He works as a photographer and decorator and is a member of The Press Camera Club.

More than 2,000 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017. Members share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

Or click here to join us today.

Every day we will feature pictures from our camera club on our letters pages.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press