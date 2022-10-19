THERE are reports coming in of a crash in a village near Selby this morning.
There are reports of an accident on the A162 in Lumby near Sherburn in Elmet and Monk Fryston.
The road is closed with slow traffic due to a crash between the Monk Fryston roundabout and South Milford.
Traffic is being affected going both ways at Ingthorne Lane.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
It's not known at this time whether anyone has been injured.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article