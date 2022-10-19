THERE are reports coming in of a crash in a village near Selby this morning.

There are reports of an accident on the A162 in Lumby near Sherburn in Elmet and Monk Fryston.

The road is closed with slow traffic due to a crash between the Monk Fryston roundabout and South Milford.

Traffic is being affected going both ways at Ingthorne Lane.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

It's not known at this time whether anyone has been injured.

More to follow.