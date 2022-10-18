A NEW mixed media art exhibition has opened in York's Coney Street, intended as a creative response to the street's past, present and future.
Twelve local artists are involved in the exhibition by Navigators Art at the StreetLife project hub in the street, which is being staged as a celebratory exhibition for the project.
Works include visual art, photography, 3D pieces, textiles, projections, music and poetry.
The Sheriff of York, Suzie Mercer, and her Consort attended the opening event on Monday.
The exhibition runs until Saturday November 19, where there will be a live performance event between 7 and 10pm to mark the end of the show.
Funded by the UK Government Community Renewal Fund, StreetLife explores new ways to revitalise and diversify York’s Coney Street, drawing inspiration from the city’s rich history and heritage, vibrant creative communities, and involving businesses, the general public, and other stakeholders in shaping the future of the high street.
