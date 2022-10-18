A MAN has died after his car went over a cliff today (October 18) near a North Yorkshire town.
Police received reports at around 1.34pm that a car had gone over the cliff onto the rocks below near the Blue Dolphin holiday park in Gristhorpe, near Filey.
The cliffs are on the Cleveland Way - a well-known National Trail running 110 miles between Helmsley and the Brigg at Filey.
A multi-agency rescue operation was staged and involved North Yorkshire Police, the Coastguard, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, and the air ambulance service.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We can now confirm that sadly, a man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle that went over the cliff near Filey earlier today, died this afternoon.
"His family have been informed; however, we are not yet in a position to release his identity.
"Police investigators remain at the scene of the incident to examine the scene and establish the circumstances.
"A multi-agency operation is in place to arrange for the recovery the vehicle from the base of the cliffs."
