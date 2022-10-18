This weekend marks the return of “Britain’s tastiest 10K, in Malton.

The Marathon du Malton takes place on Sunday, October 23, with foodie lovers and runners alike getting the chance to eat, drink and stagger their way around Yorkshire’s Food Capital and enjoy all the delicious delights the town has to offer.

It was originally scheduled to take place last month but was postponed following the death of the Queen.

The gourmet marathon is inspired by Marathon du Medoc, which takes place in September in the French wine region.

At a shorter distance of 10km, the Marathon du Malton takes participants on a winding route around the picturesque scenery surrounding Malton and features a range of tasty food and drink stops to enjoy along the way.

Participants will be able to sample and experience local specialities from beer and gin to roast beef and Yorkshire puddings as well as a few sweet` treats – including macarons from the UK pastry champion

Registration will open at 9am in the Market Place, Malton and the fun begins from 10am. Three races will depart from the town centre start line throughout the day:

• 10:30am – ‘Sans Arret’ race – for those who want to conquer the course without stopping, the Sans Arret option is perfect for seasoned runners wanting to better their time.

• 12:30pm – ‘Classique’ race – ideal for fun runners, this race takes on a more laidback pace round the course and allows time to enjoy the surroundings as well as the delicious produce on offer at the stops throughout.

• 12:40pm - ‘Escargot’ race – the best option for those who choose a slower pace or want to walk the course, indulge in some treats and soak in their surroundings! This option is also perfect for dog walkers and accompanied children.

As always, food themed fancy dress is actively encouraged for the Classique and Escargot races with prizes on offer for the best dressed, and there will be plenty of food and drink stalls lining the streets in Malton’s picturesque town centre as well as live music and family entertainment throughout the day, all winding down at 5pm.

Director of Visit Malton, Tom Naylor-Leyland, said: “We have all been deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and made the difficult decision to postpone the event as a sign of respect, and to allow people to observe the period of national mourning.

“We are delighted that the Marathon Du Malton will be taking place on Sunday instead and we’re confident the Marathon will still be a wonderful event.”

Tickets for the Marathon du Malton start at £27.50. The Escargot is also open to children and dogs are welcome on leads.

For more information and to book, please visit www.visitmalton.com/marathon-du-malton