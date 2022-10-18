REGGIE the French bulldog had to be rescued after getting marooned on an island in the middle of a lake in North Yorkshire.
North Yokshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 3.13pm this afternoon to Cut Road in Fairburn, at Faiburn Ings near Selby after reports of a dog in difficulty.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Selby and Tadcaster were called to rescue a dog from an island in a fishing lake.
"They used rescue equipment to reunite the animal with its owner."
Station manager Tony Walker said: "Reggie the 18-month-old French bulldog now rescued and in the hands of his grateful owner."
Reggie the 18 month old French bulldog now rescued and in the hands of his grateful owner. @theyorkmix @Selby_Times @NYFRS_Tad #mansbestfriend pic.twitter.com/abDwpUorLj— Station Manager Tony Walker (@sierra18NY) October 18, 2022
