A NEW Chinese restaurant and cocktail bar is due to open before the end of the month in York city centre.

Noodle Lane, a non-traditional style Chinese restaurant with a cocktail bar, is scheduled to open at 74 Walmgate before November.

The restaurant owners say they are hoping that October 26 will be their opening date.

It will create around 10 part-time jobs.

Julie Li, the owner of the restaurant, said: "We're going to have six different types of noodles, and clay pot rice bowls that are found in Southern China.

"This non-traditional style of Chinese restaurant can be found in Singapore, Edinburgh and London, but we think we are the first one in York.

"We also believe we are going to be the first Chinese restaurant in York with a cocktail bar. We'll have 10 to 15 different cocktails that will have an oriental element, which the staff will learn how to make professionally."

The restaurant is in the process of finalising the menu, installing the draught beer dispenser and finishing the decoration and assembly of the dining area.

Noodle Lane has replaced the Lebanese restaurant Almaz.