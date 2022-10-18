TWO large diggers have been stolen from a site in a North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information about a theft of two 'excavators' that occurred in Knaresborough.

It happened on Swallowtail Way, Knaresborough last night (October 17) and involved the theft of two excavators from a building site.

A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for sightings of any suspicion people or vehicles in the vicinity of this location, or any sightings of the stolen excavators following the offence. They are both yellow in colour, one is 5 tonnes, and the other is 9 tonnes.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Hazel.Simms-Williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Hazel Simms."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220185371.