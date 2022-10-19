A GRADE II listed property in York is new on the market this month for over £1 million.

This Georgian townhouse, at New Walk Terrace, has just appeared on the market last week (October 13), and has been restored with its character and history upheld, Savills say.

Dining room Picture: Savills (Image: Savills)

Just one-mile outside the City Walls, the property, which has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three living rooms, is on the market for £1.5 million.

Tanya Coffey, Savills property agent said: "This imposing home strikes the perfect balance of traditional meets modern.

The courtyard Picture: Savills (Image: Savills)

"Detail, care, attention and sensitivity have been at the forefront of the renovation of this home over a number of years.

"I particularly love the sensitivity in restoration, it truly is one of the best in class."

One of the sitting rooms Picture: Savills (Image: Savills)

It's restorations include the cornice fireplace, heated wooden flooring and flagstones which would expected from a home in this era, and a free standing bath tub.

Another sitting room Picture: Savills (Image: Savills)

The courtyard outside is accessed via French doors and the garage is fitted with an electric car charging port.

The kitchen Picture: Savills (Image: Savills)

Spread over four floors, the home has views of the Minster and the river Ouse.

The ground floor has a sitting room and a modern kitchen with a pantry, while the lower ground floor features the dining room and wine cellar.

The family bathroom Picture: Savills (Image: Savills)

The first floor includes the master bedroom which has built in wardrobe space and an ensuite bathroom, and another sitting room.

The second floor has three bedrooms and a family bathroom, and the top floor has an additional bedroom.

Those interested can contact Savills here.