A woman who smashed a bottle over her friend's head and nearly blinded her has been jailed.

Charlotte Rose Anderson, 23, howled as she was taken down to the cells below York Crown Court.

Rachel Webster, prosecuting, told the court how Anderson had repaid the friend for a meal by knocking her unconscious and scarring her face close to her eye.

Defence barrister Nick Peacock said she had carried out the assault because she had been drinking and urged the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, to let her keep her freedom so she could conquer her alcohol problem.

But the judge told Anderson the offence was so serious she had to be locked up.

"It is probably the best way of making you dry out," he told her.

As well as considering her problems, he had to consider the victim.

Earlier he had said: "It was an attack on a friend who was helping her, in the friend's own home, and she could have blinded her."

Anderson, of Firthland Road, Pickering, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and was jailed for six months.

In a personal statement, the victim told the judge she had been traumatised by the incident. She was reminded of the attack every morning when she looked in the mirror and saw the scar it had left. The attack had also left bruising. She had found it so difficult answering customers' questions about the marks on her face at her place of work, she had had to give up her job.

Ms Webster said on April 6 this year, Anderson went to the friend's Pickering home where the friend cooked her a meal.

But then a male friend of Anderson's also arrived and the two of them were talking loudly and behaving in such a way that the friend asked them to leave. A second man, who knew the first, arrived and again the victim wanted the visitors to leave.

Anderson hit her on the back of her head with a glass bottle that shattered. The victim fell to the floor unconscious.

As well as the bruising, the glass made a cut close to her right eye that had to be stitched in hospital under a local anaesthetic.

"She could have suffered a much more serious injury than she did," said Ms Webster.

Anderson has a previous conviction for assaulting a police officer in 2018.

Mr Peacock said Anderson had had a "traumatic" childhood which had left her with issues she avoided tackling by drinking.

The attack had happened because, following the death of another friend, "she effectively took a load of diazepam and a lot of drink and that is the end result," said Mr Peacock.