A WOMAN suffered leg injuries during a dog attack in a North Yorkshire town - and police have launched an appeal.

The incident happened near to the beach at the Holbeck Hill area of Scarborough at around 9.20am on Monday (October 17).

A woman and her friend were walking their dogs in the area when a dog described as an English Bull Terrier approached and attacked their dogs before biting one of the woman’s legs. The woman was dragged to the floor during the incident and sustained puncture wounds to her leg.

North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, officers are appealing for information about a man seen to be walking the Terrier.

The man is described as white, around 40-50 years old, 5ft 9" tall with bald or very short hair and of slim build. He was wearing a black waist length coat with a hood, police said.

The Bull Terrier is described to have a tan stripe on its back and a white neck.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email gareth.evans@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Gareth Evans.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220184758.