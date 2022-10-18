A NURSERY and out-of-school club has closed suddenly after Ofsted decided it didn't meet legal requirements and demanded urgent improvements.

LiveWires Club, which operates in buildings in the grounds of Easingwold Community Primary School, has shut temporarily after being served with a ‘welfare requirements’ legal notice by the education watchdog, requiring changes to be made by October 28.

Ofsted said on its website that on October 6, it received concerns that LiveWires –which provides full day care, a baby/toddler Unit, a breakfast club, after school club and holiday club - was not meeting some of its legal requirements.

It said it carried out a regulatory visit on October 12, which confirmed this, and Ofsted had served a 'welfare requirements notice.'

"This is a legal notice that requires the provider to take the actions below within the timescales set out," it said.

Actions needed by October 28 included:

*Improving procedures for staff to follow where they have any issues of concern in a child's life at home or elsewhere, including an explanation of any action to betaken to safeguard the child

*Ensuring the designated safeguarding lead had adequate training to enable them to identify, understand and respond appropriately to signs of possible abuse

*Developing staff's understanding of potential types, signs and symptoms of abuse and how to respond to them in an appropriate and timely way, including how to maintain accurate records

*Ensuring information and records about children and families are maintained so they can be shared with the relevant professionals, including the police, social services and Ofsted.

A spokesperson for LiveWires said today it had closed temporarily whilst actions identified by Ofsted were put in place. "When this has been done, we will reopen," they said.

They said LiveWires acknowledged the findings of Ofsted and was 'working hard to put in place urgent measures to bring us back up to the standard that enables us to carry on providing quality childcare.'

They added: "We are working with the Local Authority to put in place the actions identified, and we are working effectively to provide temporary provision for the children who have been affected by this.

"The North Yorkshire Families Information Service can provide information, advice and guidance on a wide range of services."

A message sent out to parents by the primary school said the closure would obviously cause difficulties for school parents who used LiveWires' facilities.

It said that as an emergency measure, the school would provide a breakfast club and after school club in the hall for pupils registered to use LiveWires this week, which would be run by school staff for the rest of this week.

"We will do our very best to support families during this difficult time," it added.