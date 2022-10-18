A FORMER North Yorkshire police officer has been dismissed from the force for gross misconduct after he was convicted of stalking a woman.

Michael John Parker, 28, of Osbaldwick, is currently serving a five-year prison sentence.

He had denied charges of coercive and controlling behaviour within a relationship and stalking but was convicted by a jury at Sheffield Crown Court at the end of a two-week trial.

The offences were committed when he was a serving police officer and involved a woman whom he had met when both were doing their initial police training.

Following his conviction, North Yorkshire Police held an accelerated disciplinary hearing.

The tribunal at the force's headquarters made a finding of gross misconduct.

Parker was dismissed without notice.

He had been suspended from the force following his arrest in 2020 and had resigned after the jury returned their guilty verdicts on July 25.

Following the trial, he was remanded in custody until he was sentenced last month.

He had been stationed at York Police Station when he was a serving officer.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how police colleagues became concerned about the way Parker was behaving towards the woman, who had become his partner, and her frame of mind at work.

They also noticed that she was completing much of Parker's work.

They reported their concerns to the force’s Professional Standards Unit and their supervisors and he was arrested.

