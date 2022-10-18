A SUPERMARKET chain has announced it is opening a brand new store in York - creating new jobs in the area.
Co-op is set to serve-up its newest store on Friday (October 21) at The Chocolate Works in the city. The convenience retailer’s new near 2,500 square foot store is located in Campleshon Road and will create 15 new jobs.
Opening between 7am-10pm daily, the new Co-op includes customer car parking, a free ATM, a Fairtrade coffee dispenser and a bakery alongside all of the usual products.
Josie Turnbull, Co-op's store manager, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to launch Co-op’s newest store - and really looking forward to welcoming the community into their new Co-op. The store has a great look and feel.
"Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life, and we have worked to develop the range, choice, products and added services to create a really compelling offer to serve the community with Co-op’s quality and value, conveniently.”
An Amazon Locker will be available for convenient parcel collection.
A funding boost is provided locally through Co-op’s Membership programme. Membership of Co-op unlocks additional value through in-store offers, and sees Members rewarded with 2p in every pound they spend on Co-op branded products.
READ MORE: One in six working-age families in York are set to lose out if the Government increases benefits at the same rate as wages, new research shows.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here