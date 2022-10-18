A POPULAR York supermarket is celebrating 15 years since opening a major York store.

Morrisons Foss Islands celebrated 15 years of the supermarket being open on Friday (October 14) with a celebration attended by customers who have shopped at the supermarket since it opened in 2007, as well as members of the store management team and staff who have worked in the store since day one.

The shop was was originally opened in 2007 by the late Sir Ken Morrison, and has seen some changes over the years, most recently during the Covid Pandemic, with the introduction of doorstep delivery to elderly and vulnerable residents in the community, a service which is now integrated into the store's online home delivery service.

Customer Jean Hollis said: “When the store opened in 2007, I chatted to Sir Ken about the old days when he and his wife had stalls in Bradford Market. I used to go to the market every week and it was sheer entertainment with Mr and Mrs Morrison at the stall. I am 93-years-old now and they are wonderful memories of Morrisons beginnings.”

A beech tree was planted in the grounds of the store by Cllr Claire Douglas, leader of the Labour Group in the Heworth Ward, to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's Green Canopy initiative as part of the late queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities.

Cllr Claire Douglas planting the beech tree

Wendy Davis, community champion for the supermarket, said: "It was a fantastic day with the weather being just perfect and with our customers and colleagues joining us in the celebration.

"I am proud of the work that we in our store have done for the community over the years and will continue to do.

"Our new store manager, Mark Buck, was elated with the event and is looking forward to moving forward with further progression in the store."

York Foss Islands Morrisons store manager Mark Buck, community champion Wendy Davis and personnel manager Paul Cole