A GROUP of young York cadets have been rewarded for their efforts.

The team, from Fulford Army Cadets in York received the Commandant's Coin yesterday evening (October 17) from Lieutenant Colonel Hugh Gell, the Deputy Commandant of Yorkshire (North & West) Army Cadet Force, when he visited the Fulford detachment.

Six cadets, all aged between 14 and 17) from the detachment, which is based at the Yeomanry Barracks in Fulford Road, had volunteered to support the recent Lord Lieutenant's Awards Ceremony, and the newly-issued coin was given as a thank you on behalf of their County Commandant.

Pictured are Cadet Jayden Cousans Rennie, Cadet Lance Corporal Hope Stenson, Lt Col Gell, Cadet Lance Corporal Billy Norton-Kitching, Cadet Olivia Rennie and Cadet Christopher Hickson. Not pictured is Cadet Lance Corporal Charlie Norton-Kitching who was unable to attend. His brother, Billy, collected the coin on his behalf.

A spokesman for the cadets said: "If you are interested in joining one of our four York Army Cadet detachments, we'd love to hear from you.

"Please take that first step today by going to: https://armycadets.com/find-a-detachment/ to find out more."