Four York area motorists face big bills after they failed to respond to speeding summons.

Stuart John Lilly, 60, of Ascot Way, Acomb, must pay £816 after he was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in Wrexham. He was given six penalty points at Mold Magistrates Court, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

John Greenan, 40, of Station Road, Riccall, must pay £816. He was convicted in his absence of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in Leeds. Bradford magistrates ordered him to pay a £660 fine, a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and gave him six penalty points.

Benjamin Peter Gatenby, 33, of Mirkhill Road, Selby, must pay £584 after he was convicted in his absence of two offences of speeding on the M62 in Liverpool. Wirral magistrates ordered him to pay a £440 fine, a £44 statutory surcharge and £100 prosecution costs and gave him three penalty points

Justin Dillon Dominguez, 30, of Ridgeway, York, must pay £816 after he was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in Newport. Newport magistrates ordered him to pay a £660 fine, a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and gave him six penalty points.

