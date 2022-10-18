YORK has been named as the most haunted place to visit in Europe.
Travel companies Big 7 Travel, a travel research company, and EnjoyTravel.com, a car rental company, teamed up to find the most haunted places Europe, and compiled a list of the top 25.
They say that York has secured the top spot for being one of the most haunted cities in the world, with its dark history of torture, 500 recorded hautings, and ghost stories in the thousands, which has led to it sometimes being called the 'City of 1000 Ghosts'.
The Golden Fleece pub, at 16 Pavement, is alleged to be the most haunted pub in York with 15 ghosts, the most notorious being Lady Anne Peckett.
Anne was once the wife of the Lord Mayor of York, John Peckett, and it has been said that she’s seen floating up and down the staircase.
The other European places that the travel companies said make up the top 10 most haunted are:
- Tallinn, Estonia
- Bruges, Belgium
- Poveglia Island, Italy
- Borgvattnet, Sweden
- London, England
- Kilkenny, Ireland
- Edinburgh, Scotland
- Dublin, Ireland
- Transylvania region, Romania
