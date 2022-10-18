A recent study has revealed that a York university is the third most haunted in the UK.
The study, conducted by The Knowledge Academy, also showed the University of York has the second highest number of paranormal reports in the UK – a total of 49 were recorded.
The findings were based on the number of cemeteries, gravestones, listed buildings – and how long they had been listed – as well as a count of paranormal reports within two miles of the campus.
The Knowledge Academy said: “With steeps of medieval heritage found throughout its historic city, it’s only natural to find The University of York near the top of our list.
“From its world-renowned cathedral to its notorious gothic dungeons, the North Yorkshire city has long been a favoured destination for those with a preference for the eerie side of history.
“With nearly 1,200 nearby listed buildings and 52 cemeteries, The University of York claimed the third spot with a formidable final score of 8.36.”
For more information on the UK’s spookiest universities, visit https://www.theknowledgeacademy.com/blog/the-most-haunted-universities-in-the-uk/
