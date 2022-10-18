THOUSANDS of people across Yorkshire will receive urine self-testing kits as part of a screening trial funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research.
The ‘YORKSURe’ trial is investigating whether urine self-testing kits and community early detection clinics are an effective way of screening for bladder health problems including bladder cancer.
The kits are being sent to 3,000 men across the region aged between 65 and 80. The trial will also offer kits to an additional 2,000 men and women taking part in a lung screening trial funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research to help determine whether urine screening can be embedded within community lung cancer screening programmes.
Dr Kathryn Scott, chief executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “We fund world-leading research that helps save lives right here in Yorkshire. By looking at how we can best screen for bladder cancer, the YORKSURe trial is helping do just that.
"We are grateful for the generosity of people across the region whose support has made this important clinical trial possible.”
Led by Professor James Catto, Professor in Urological Surgery at the University of Sheffield and National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Research Professor, the trial will evaluate how likely people are to return their kits and whether self-testing leads to earlier diagnosis and improved survival rates.
