WORK has started on the conversion of York's former Minster School into a destination restaurant and the creation of a new public park nearby, dubbed Minster Gardens.

Following extensive restoration works by Chapter of York, the Grade II listed building just across the road from the cathedral has now been handed over to GEM construction, who will convert it into a refectory-style restaurant.

A spokesperson said the works, a joint project between GEM Construction, The Star Group of Restaurants and interior designer Rachel McLane, were due to be complete in the second quarter of next year.

"The York Minster Refectory will be managed by Bex Toppin and Will Pearce, who both have years of experience working in Michelin star restaurants across the country," they said.

"Bringing a further 25 years of culinary expertise to the project is joint partner Andrew Pern, proprietor of the recently reopened Star Inn at Harome in North Yorkshire."

They said the team’s ambition was to create an 'accessible, welcoming restaurant,' providing locally sourced dishes made with the highest-quality ingredients.

"The Refectory will offer a daytime takeaway element and daytime and evening dining, with plans to also introduce a mix of smaller function and private dining rooms."

They said solar tiles had been installed on the Refectory’s roof, marking the first time that solar tiles had been placed on a listed building in the city.

It was announced in June 2020 that the independent prep school, run by the Chapter of York Minster, was to close as a result of the “catastrophic impact” of the coronavirus crisis on its finances.

"The Refectory project forms part of York Minster’s Neighbourhood Plan, an ambitious masterplan to secure a sustainable future for York Minster, which was recently ratified by City of York Council," they added.

Alex McCallion, Director of Works and Precinct at the Minster, said he was 'really excited' that works were underway to enhance its visitor offer by sensitively repurposing the former Minster school and creating a new park in the centre of York for everyone to enjoy.

“The Refectory will provide a new dimension to the Precinct and offer our community, local residents and the many visitors to our city an imposing view of the magnificent Minster in a historic setting," he said.

"Importantly, the Refectory will contribute towards generating income to help us care for York Minster and its Precinct well into the 21st century and support projects like the £11m South Quire Aisle restoration project.”

Mike Green, Chairman of GEM Construction, and joint partner in the venture, said the communal, refectory-style dining concept would pay homage to the building’s former life as a school.

He said each member of the refectory team had strong connections to York, the Minster and the former school itself, and so were 'deeply passionate about this exciting project to further cement York Minster’s reputation as one of the UK’s leading religious and cultural visitor attractions.'