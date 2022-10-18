A RECYCLING centre is set to close for essential work to be carried out.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council says the waste recycling site at Holme On Spalding Moor near Market Weighton is to be closed for two days next week.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council is informing residents the site will be closed on Thursday and Friday, October 27 and 28.
Residents with passes can use nearby alternative sites on those days if they wish to, at Driffield, Beverley, Humberfield near Hessle, or Airmyn near Goole, or just wait until the sites reopens.
Cllr Chris Matthews, portfolio holder for environment and climate change at the council, said: “These are routine closures. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience they will cause, but I want to thank residents for bearing with us.”
