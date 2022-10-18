PLANS for a new £5.3m Explore Library Learning Centre in York are set to go ahead - aiming to bring improved library services to the heart of the community.

The major construction project will transform the new Clifton site – originally the Clifton Without Junior School – into the new Explore Library Learning Centre.

As well as a modern, contemporary library and reading café for the community, the new centre will see a number of community partners based in the building including The Snappy Trust, Accessible Arts and Media and York Learning. These partners were selected based on their ability to add value to the local community and to work to enhance the provision of services locally.

The £5.3 million council-funded development will retain some key architectural elements of the old school building, with new additions onto the site. The project will also include sustainable elements within the design, such as heat recovery systems and solar panels.

Councillor Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities, City of York Council, said: “Securing planning approval is a huge step forward in the improvement of library services, with Clifton, Clifton Without, Rawcliffe and the whole city set to benefit from this investment.

“We are committed to investing in our libraries, promoting learning, culture and creativity within community spaces - and this new library offers the opportunity to build on our progress so far. It’s been particularly heart-warming to see local residents and community partners engaging with the planning process.

“These new facilities will provide local residents with a modern and welcoming space for learning, relaxing and socialising, that will be accessible to all for many years to come – I expect Clifton to be a destination library, a place everyone in York will be proud of.”

Some of the planned improvements include access to more than 15,000 books, free wifi throughout the building and a number of high-quality meeting rooms, fitted out with the latest technology for use by community groups.

Flexible shelving and furniture will be added in the main library area with the ability to transform into a performance space, with a capacity of no less than 150 people. A range of environmentally friendly features, including outdoor spaces to sit or play, solar panels and electric charging bays within the car park will also be new additions.

The new Clifton Explore Centre will also offer opportunities for the local community to take part in a range of cultural and learning events and activities.

Sarah Garbacz, chief operating officer of Explore said the announcement is "brilliant news" for the future of the library and archive service in Clifton.

The development will now enter the procurement stage with the goal of selecting a contractor by winter 2022.

READ MORE: One in six working-age families in York are set to lose out if the Government increases benefits at the same rate as wages, new research shows.